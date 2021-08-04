Detroit Tigers announce full 2022 schedule, interleague matchups, top home games

Detroit Tigers' Zack Short is greeted by Akil Baddoo after a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Detroit.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have released their full 2022 schedule, including their interleague matchups and the best home games.

The first game of the 2022 season is scheduled for March 31, and and the final game is scheduled for Oct. 2.

For the first time since 2000 -- the year Comerica Park opened -- Detroit will begin the season against an AL West team. In fact, the first seven games will all take place on the West Coast -- four against the Seattle Mariners and three against the Oakland Athletics.

The Tigers will return to Comerica Park for the first time April 8 to battle the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in a six-game home stand.

Next season’s schedule features interleague games against the mighty National League West Division. The Tigers will host the San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies and play road series against the Giants, Los Angeles Dodges and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Tigers will also play their typical home and away series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

A split doubleheader with the Minnesota Twins will kick off the second half of the season on July 23 at Comerica Park.

Click here for early information about 2022 Tigers tickets.

Here’s the full schedule:

March/April

March 31 at SEA

April 1 at SEA

April 2 at SEA

April 3 at SEA

April 4 at OAK

April 5 at OAK

April 6 at OAK

April 8 vs. CWS

April 9 vs. CWS

April 10 vs. CWS

April 11 vs. BOS

April 12 vs. BOS

April 13 vs. BOS

April 14 at KC

April 15 at KC

April 16 at KC

April 17 at KC

April 19 vs. NYY

April 20 vs. NYY

April 21 vs. NYY

April 22 vs. COL

April 23 vs. COL

April 24 vs. COL

April 26 at MIN

April 27 at MIN

April 28 at MIN

April 29 at LAD

April 30 at LAD

May

May 1 at LAD

May 3 vs. PIT

May 4 vs. PIT

May 5 at HOU

May 6 at HOU

May 7 at HOU

May 8 at HOU

May 9 vs. OAK

May 10 vs. OAK

May 11 vs. OAK

May 12 vs. OAK

May 13 vs. BAL

May 14 vs. BAL

May 15 vs. BAL

May 16 at TB

May 17 at TB

May 18 at TB

May 20 at CLE

May 21 at CLE

May 22 at CLE

May 23 at MIN

May 24 at MIN

May 25 at MIN

May 26 vs. CLE

May 27 vs. CLE

May 28 vs. CLE

May 29 vs. CLE

May 30 vs. MIN

May 31 vs. MIN

June

June 1 vs. MIN

June 2 vs. MIN

June 3 at NYY

June 4 at NYY

June 5 at NYY

June 7 at PIT

June 8 at PIT

June 10 vs. TOR

June 11 vs. TOR

June 12 vs. TOR

June 13 vs. CWS

June 14 vs. CWS

June 15 vs. CWS

June 16 vs. TEX

June 17 vs. TEX

June 18 vs. TEX

June 19 vs. TEX

June 20 at BOS

June 21 at BOS

June 22 at BOS

June 24 at ARI

June 25 at ARI

June 26 at ARI

June 28 at SF

June 29 at SF

July

July 1 vs. KC

July 2 vs. KC

July 3 vs. KC

July 4 vs. CLE

July 5 vs. CLE

July 6 vs. CLE

July 7 at CWS

July 8 at CWS

July 9 at CWS

July 10 at CWS

July 11 at KC

July 12 at KC

July 13 at KC

July 15 at CLE

July 16 at CLE

July 17 at CLE

July 23 vs. MIN (DH)

July 24 vs. MIN

July 25 vs. SD

July 26 vs. SD

July 27 vs. SD

July 28 at TOR

July 29 at TOR

July 30 at TOR

July 31 at TOR

August

August 1 at MIN

August 2 at MIN

August 3 at MIN

August 4 vs. TB

August 5 vs. TB

August 6 vs. TB

August 7 vs. TB

August 9 vs. CLE

August 10 vs. CLE

August 11 vs. CLE

August 12 at CWS

August 13 at CWS

August 14 at CWS

August 15 at CLE

August 16 at CLE

August 17 at CLE

August 19 vs. LAA

August 20 vs. LAA

August 21 vs. LAA

August 23 vs. SF

August 24 vs. SF

August 26 at TEX

August 27 at TEX

August 28 at TEX

August 30 vs. SEA

August 31 vs. SEA

September/October