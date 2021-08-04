Detroit Tigers announce full 2022 schedule, interleague matchups, top home games

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have released their full 2022 schedule, including their interleague matchups and the best home games.
The first game of the 2022 season is scheduled for March 31, and and the final game is scheduled for Oct. 2.
For the first time since 2000 -- the year Comerica Park opened -- Detroit will begin the season against an AL West team. In fact, the first seven games will all take place on the West Coast -- four against the Seattle Mariners and three against the Oakland Athletics.
The Tigers will return to Comerica Park for the first time April 8 to battle the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in a six-game home stand.
Next season’s schedule features interleague games against the mighty National League West Division. The Tigers will host the San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies and play road series against the Giants, Los Angeles Dodges and Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Tigers will also play their typical home and away series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
A split doubleheader with the Minnesota Twins will kick off the second half of the season on July 23 at Comerica Park.
Click here for early information about 2022 Tigers tickets.
Here’s the full schedule:
March/April
- March 31 at SEA
- April 1 at SEA
- April 2 at SEA
- April 3 at SEA
- April 4 at OAK
- April 5 at OAK
- April 6 at OAK
- April 8 vs. CWS
- April 9 vs. CWS
- April 10 vs. CWS
- April 11 vs. BOS
- April 12 vs. BOS
- April 13 vs. BOS
- April 14 at KC
- April 15 at KC
- April 16 at KC
- April 17 at KC
- April 19 vs. NYY
- April 20 vs. NYY
- April 21 vs. NYY
- April 22 vs. COL
- April 23 vs. COL
- April 24 vs. COL
- April 26 at MIN
- April 27 at MIN
- April 28 at MIN
- April 29 at LAD
- April 30 at LAD
May
- May 1 at LAD
- May 3 vs. PIT
- May 4 vs. PIT
- May 5 at HOU
- May 6 at HOU
- May 7 at HOU
- May 8 at HOU
- May 9 vs. OAK
- May 10 vs. OAK
- May 11 vs. OAK
- May 12 vs. OAK
- May 13 vs. BAL
- May 14 vs. BAL
- May 15 vs. BAL
- May 16 at TB
- May 17 at TB
- May 18 at TB
- May 20 at CLE
- May 21 at CLE
- May 22 at CLE
- May 23 at MIN
- May 24 at MIN
- May 25 at MIN
- May 26 vs. CLE
- May 27 vs. CLE
- May 28 vs. CLE
- May 29 vs. CLE
- May 30 vs. MIN
- May 31 vs. MIN
June
- June 1 vs. MIN
- June 2 vs. MIN
- June 3 at NYY
- June 4 at NYY
- June 5 at NYY
- June 7 at PIT
- June 8 at PIT
- June 10 vs. TOR
- June 11 vs. TOR
- June 12 vs. TOR
- June 13 vs. CWS
- June 14 vs. CWS
- June 15 vs. CWS
- June 16 vs. TEX
- June 17 vs. TEX
- June 18 vs. TEX
- June 19 vs. TEX
- June 20 at BOS
- June 21 at BOS
- June 22 at BOS
- June 24 at ARI
- June 25 at ARI
- June 26 at ARI
- June 28 at SF
- June 29 at SF
July
- July 1 vs. KC
- July 2 vs. KC
- July 3 vs. KC
- July 4 vs. CLE
- July 5 vs. CLE
- July 6 vs. CLE
- July 7 at CWS
- July 8 at CWS
- July 9 at CWS
- July 10 at CWS
- July 11 at KC
- July 12 at KC
- July 13 at KC
- July 15 at CLE
- July 16 at CLE
- July 17 at CLE
- July 23 vs. MIN (DH)
- July 24 vs. MIN
- July 25 vs. SD
- July 26 vs. SD
- July 27 vs. SD
- July 28 at TOR
- July 29 at TOR
- July 30 at TOR
- July 31 at TOR
August
- August 1 at MIN
- August 2 at MIN
- August 3 at MIN
- August 4 vs. TB
- August 5 vs. TB
- August 6 vs. TB
- August 7 vs. TB
- August 9 vs. CLE
- August 10 vs. CLE
- August 11 vs. CLE
- August 12 at CWS
- August 13 at CWS
- August 14 at CWS
- August 15 at CLE
- August 16 at CLE
- August 17 at CLE
- August 19 vs. LAA
- August 20 vs. LAA
- August 21 vs. LAA
- August 23 vs. SF
- August 24 vs. SF
- August 26 at TEX
- August 27 at TEX
- August 28 at TEX
- August 30 vs. SEA
- August 31 vs. SEA
September/October
- September 1 vs. SEA
- September 2 vs. KC
- September 3 vs. KC
- September 4 vs. KC
- September 5 at LAA
- September 6 at LAA
- September 7 at LAA
- September 9 at KC
- September 10 at KC
- September 11 at KC
- September 12 vs. HOU
- September 13 vs. HOU
- September 14 vs. HOU
- September 16 vs. CWS
- September 17 vs. CWS
- September 18 vs. CWS
- September 19 at BAL
- September 20 at BAL
- September 21 at BAL
- September 23 at CWS
- September 24 at CWS
- September 25 at CWS
- September 27 vs. KC
- September 28 vs. KC
- September 29 vs. KC
- September 30 vs. MIN
- October.1 vs. MIN
- October 2 vs. MIN