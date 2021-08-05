Tailgating for Detroit Lions games not allowed at Eastern Market this season due to lack of staff

DETROIT – As of Aug. 4, there are less than 40 days are left until the Detroit Lions kick off its season at Ford Fields against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, tailgating at Eastern Market will not be allowed this season due to a lack of staff and capacity to handle large-scale crowds.

For many fans, asking them to find a new place to tailgate is difficult.

But for businesses, it’s less about tradition and more about livelihoods, which means they may find a way to get fans there.

It is unknown which staff is not being filled and if people would still be able to park there for the games.

The Eastern Market administration could not be reached on Wednesday for comment.

Read: Ford Field back to full capacity for 2021 Detroit Lions season

Ad

Watch the full report in the video above.