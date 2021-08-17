Report: NHL will sell ads on jerseys for 2022-23 season

Detroit Red Wings right wing Filip Zadina (11) plays against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

NHL uniforms will soon have ads on them.

That’s according to a report from Sportico that says the league is adding advertisements to its jerseys for the 2022-23 season. The report says the ads must fit a rectangle 3 inches by 3.5 inches.

This news comes a year after the league first allowed advertisement on helmets during the pandemic-shortened season. The Detroit Red Wings sported a United Wholesale Mortgage “UWM” logo on their helmets. The organization has not announced a helmet ad for the 2021-22 season.

Jersey ads are very prominent in European hockey leagues, often covering players from head to toe. North American teams have long resisted it, but recently the writing the has been on the wall: Jersey ads will become more common on this side of the pond. The American Hockey League has allowed small jersey ads for several seasons, as shown near the upper right shoulder of Grand Rapids Griffins and Toronto Marlies players:

Ad

TORONTO, CANADA - OCTOBER 21: Jussi Rynnas #40 of the Toronto Marlies defends the goal as teammate Korbinian Holzer #5 battles with Joakim Andersson #18 of the Grand Rapids Griffins October 21, 2012 at the Ricoh Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Brad White/Getty Images) (2012 Getty Images)

We should expect something similar from NHL teams -- a patch on the front of the jerseys near one of the shoulders.

Hopefully in a few seasons we don’t see NHL teams with uniform ads like the ones Daniel Alfredsson sported for the Frolunda Indians in the Swedish league:

TIMRA, SWEDEN - FEBRUARY 20: Daniel Alfredsson of the Frolunda Indians looks to make a play with the puck during a game in the Swedish Elitserien hockey league on February 20, 2005 during the 2004-2005 NHL lockout in Timra, Sweden. (Photo by Eva-Lena Olsson/AOPS via Getty Images) (2005 All Over Press Sweden)

Some say it’s only a matter of time before these kinds of ads end up on NHL uniforms.