Red Wings sign 1st-round pick goalie Sebastian Cossa to entry-level contract

KELOWNA, BC - NOVEMBER 26: Sebastian Cossa #33 of the Edmonton Oil Kings skates to the bench at the end of third period against the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on November 26, 2019 in Kelowna, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings have signed goalie Sebastian Cossa, the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft, to an entry-level contract.

The Red Wings traded up to the 15th pick to select Cossa by sending three picks to the Dallas Stars -- the 23rd overall pick, a 2nd-round pick (48th overall) and a 5th-round pick (138th overall) in this year’s draft.

Cossa, 18, stands 6-foot-6 and is coming out of Canada’s Western Hockey League (WHL) where he posted a .941 save percentage through 19 games played this past season with the Edmonton Oil Kings. He also had 4 shutouts. He played 33 games with the Oil Kings in 2019-20 for a .921 save percentage -- he also had 4 shutouts that season.

He was expected to go in the first round of the draft, and now he’s under contract with the Red Wings for at least three seasons. Detroit GM Steve Yzerman had traded for goalie Alex Nedeljkovic ahead of the draft and said the addition of Nedeljkovic allows them to be more patient with Cossa.

Cossa is just 18 but he oozes confidence and maturity.

Just the beginning! Extremely proud to officially join the Red Wings organization! Thanks to all my family, the entire @EdmOilKings organization, and all of my coaches and trainers who have supported me along the way. #LGRW https://t.co/dWKhO5syzw — Sebastian Cossa (@SebastianCossa) August 15, 2021

Cossa was Detroit’s second 1st-round pick of the 2021 draft after they selected Swedish defenseman Simon Edvinsson at 6th overall.

