Eastern Michigan football vs. Massachusetts: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

AMHERST, Mass. – The Eastern Michigan Eagles are battling the UMass Minutemen on Saturday in Amherst, Massachusetts.
- When: 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Where: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: FloSports
Overall team offense
- The Massachusetts Minutemen are ranked 122 on offense, averaging 272.0 yards per game. The Minutemen are averaging 81.5 yards rushing and 190.5 yards passing so far this season.
- The Eastern Michigan Eagles are ranked 124 on offense, averaging 251.0 yards per game. The Eagles are averaging 118.5 yards rushing and 132.5 yards passing so far this season.
Home and away
- The Massachusetts Minutemen are 0-1 at home this season, 0-0 against conference opponents and 2380-2380 against non-conference opponents.
- At home the Minutemen are averaging 28.0 scoring, and holding teams to 45.0 points scored on defense.
- The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 0-1 while on the road this season, 0-0 against conference opponents and 2380-2380 against non-conference opponents.
- On the road, the Eagles are averaging 7.0 scoring, and holding teams to 34.0 points scored on defense.