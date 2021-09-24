Enjoy the final 10 days of this Detroit Tigers season -- you might miss it more than you think

Akil Baddoo #60 of the Detroit Tigers, right, celebrates with Willi Castro #9, Gregory Soto #65 and Jeimer Candelario #46 after hitting a single to drive in Harold Castro and defeat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 in 10 innings at Comerica Park on April 6, 2021, in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – We’ve reached the final 10 days of this Detroit Tigers season, and fans should make sure to enjoy them, because you might miss this particular team more than you expect!

The goal in professional sports is to win a championship, and after being mathematically eliminated this week, the Tigers obviously aren’t going to do that.

But there’s something special about the season that transitions a franchise between a long rebuild and years of contending -- especially when that stepping stone season is so unexpected.

The 2021 Tigers figured to be one of the worst teams in all of baseball. When they started the season 9-24, many of us certainly believed it would be another long summer.

Ad

Since then, the team is 65-54. And it’s not just any old 65-54, either -- the Tigers have dominated some of the best teams in the league. They posted three consecutive winning months and gave us something of substance to root for: a .500 record.

Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo reacts after hitting the walk off run during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A.J. Hinch and his staff have been a breath of fresh air, turning a roster similar to the one that finished bottom five in the league the last four seasons into an actual baseball team.

As a result, there’s excitement for 2022. But with that comes expectations.

Hinch said it best earlier in the week: Right now, the Tigers are playing with no pressure. If all goes according to plan, the games will mean a lot more next season. Playing meaningful games is the goal, but as Detroit sports fans know all too well, that also opens the door to disappointment and frustration.

Detroit Tigers' Zack Short hugs Jonathan Schoop (7) after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The last four months have been unique in that the Tigers both competitive and carefree. Wins are fun, and they feel like they mean something. At the same time, losses aren’t costly -- they’re learning experiences.

Ad

Next year, that won’t be the case. There should be more on the line -- and that’s a good thing! All I’m saying is it’ll feel very different than this season, and this season has been pretty fun.

So as Detroit (hopefully) looks toward an even brighter season, enjoy these final 10 games of stress-free baseball. You just might miss it.