Detroit Lions release veteran linebacker Jamie Collins

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams gets past Detroit Lions' Jamie Collins during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have released veteran linebacker Jamie Collins after he played just 16 games with the team.

Detroit announced last week that it would seek a trade for Collins after his performance in the first two games of the season, but it appears there were no suitors.

Instead, the team has decided to simply cut ties, releasing him entirely.

#Lions have released ILB Jamie Collins. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 28, 2021

Collins started 14 games for the Lions in 2020, making 101 tackles with six tackles for loss and one sack.

This is the 31-year-old’s ninth NFL after spending five years with the New England Patriots and three with the Cleveland Browns.

Detroit is 0-3 under new head coach Dan Campbell, though it took an NFL record 66-yard field goal from Justin Tucker for the Ravens to survive a trip to Ford Field last weekend.