Interview: Rick Mahorn talks Detroit Pistons season kickoff, new branding

Local 4's Jason Carr sat down with Rick Mahorn to discuss the Detroit Pistons' new ad campaign, and the start of their season against the Chicago Bulls.

Local 4's Jason Carr sat down with Rick Mahorn to discuss the Detroit Pistons' new ad campaign, and the start of their season against the Chicago Bulls.

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons are kicking off their season with a game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday -- but that’s not the only thing the team is tipping off.

The Pistons have also launched a brand new ad campaign, declaring that Detroit “hustles different.”

Local 4′s Jason Carr was joined by radio analyst and former Pistons player Rick Mahorn in the Carr Port to discuss the team’s new branding initiative, and the start of their 2021-22 season.

Watch the interview in the video player above.

More basketball news: