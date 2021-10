INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a 2-point conversion with Robert Woods #2 during the fourth quarter in the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions could not get a win against their former quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday.

Stafford’s Los Angeles Rams (now 6-1) were able to hold on to their lead in the 4th quarter to top the Lions, 28-19.

The Lions are now 0-7 this season. They will host Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday, Oct. 31, at Ford Field.

