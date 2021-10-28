Dear Red Wings: Fun team here!

Dylan Larkin is a really good hockey player, let’s not forget. He’s looking much healthier this season, and his confidence is back. He’s finishing well. The overtime snipe to give the Red Wings a 3-2 win was a ton of fun to see from him. Fantastic finish.

