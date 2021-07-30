Red Wings acquire Mitchell Stephens in trade with Tampa for 6th-round pick

The Detroit Red Wings have acquired center Mitchell Stephens from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a 6th-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft.
Stephens 24, originally was drafted by Steve Yzerman’s Lightning in 2015 -- 33rd overall in the 2nd round. He had a very good first year in the AHL in 2017-18 when he scored 19 goals and 22 assists for the Syracuse Crunch.
He was called up to the Lightning in 2019-20, appearing in 38 games that season (3 goals, 3 assists) and seven playoff games (1 goal) as part of Tampa’s first of back-to-back Stanley Cup championship squads.
He played just seven games with the Lightning this past year, spending a large portion of the season injured. He returned at the end of the season with the Crunch.
Stephens is under contract through 2021-22.