Red Wings acquire Mitchell Stephens in trade with Tampa for 6th-round pick

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 12: Mitchell Stephens #67 of the Tampa Bay Lightning in action against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on January 12, 2020 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Lightning 3-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings have acquired center Mitchell Stephens from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a 6th-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft.

Stephens 24, originally was drafted by Steve Yzerman’s Lightning in 2015 -- 33rd overall in the 2nd round. He had a very good first year in the AHL in 2017-18 when he scored 19 goals and 22 assists for the Syracuse Crunch.

He was called up to the Lightning in 2019-20, appearing in 38 games that season (3 goals, 3 assists) and seven playoff games (1 goal) as part of Tampa’s first of back-to-back Stanley Cup championship squads.

He played just seven games with the Lightning this past year, spending a large portion of the season injured. He returned at the end of the season with the Crunch.

Stephens is under contract through 2021-22.

