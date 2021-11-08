Dylan Larkin on absence from Red Wings: ‘I had to be home for a family emergency’

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Dylan Larkin clearly was emotional Sunday night during his post-game comments about his absence from the Detroit Red Wings for about a week.

The Red Wings captain left the team unexpectedly during a road trip that started in Toronto. He missed games in Montreal, Boston and Buffalo. The team said it was for “personal reasons.”

Larkin returned to play Sunday night against the Vegas Golden Knights back home in Detroit. He elaborated a little bit more about his absence during his post-game comments.

“It was a tough week for me, personally. I had to be home for a family emergency, and I had to be with my family. It’s a private matter, and I hope everyone can really respect myself and my family’s privacy right now during this tough time,” said Larkin.

Larkin looked just fine on the ice Sunday night as he helped the Red Wings top the Golden Knights, 5-2. He was impressed with his team’s performance.

“It was just so great to be back on the ice with the guys. Everyone was working so hard, and it was just a total team effort,” he said.

