Eastern Michigan football vs. Ohio: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Eagles battle Bobcats

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Eastern Michigan Eagles wide receiver Hassan Beydoun (4) runs with the ball during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Kent, Ohio. (Kirk Irwin,The Associated Press 2020)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Eastern Michigan Eagles are hosting the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday night in Ypsilanti.

  • When: 8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 9, 2021
  • Where: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN2

Overall team offense

  • The Eastern Michigan Eagles are ranked 78 on offense, averaging 385.7 yards per game. The Eagles are averaging 117.6 yards rushing and 268.1 yards passing so far this season.
  • The Ohio Bobcats are ranked 94 on offense, averaging 366.0 yards per game. The Bobcats are averaging 185.8 yards rushing and 180.2 yards passing so far this season.

Home and away

  • The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 3-1 at home this season, 3-2 against conference opponents and 4952-4952 against non-conference opponents.
  • At home the Eagles are averaging 34.5 scoring, and holding teams to 21.5 points scored on defense.
  • The Ohio Bobcats are 1-3 while on the road this season, 2-3 against conference opponents and 4952-4952 against non-conference opponents.
  • On the road, the Bobcats are averaging 20.0 scoring, and holding teams to 32.0 points scored on defense.

