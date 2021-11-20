Ohio State dominates Michigan State in Columbus, 56-7

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 20: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes tries to get around Darius Snow #23 of the Michigan State Spartans after a first half catch at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan State fell flat in Columbus on Saturday, losing in demoralizing fashion to Ohio State, 56-7.

Mel Tucker’s No. 7 Spartans fell behind early and suffered a missed field goal, then a fumble, in their attempts to find any offense in the 1st half. They could not afford those setbacks as No. 5 Ohio State had no problem putting up points.

The Buckeyes went into halftime with a 49-0 lead. All they had to do was run out the clock in the 2nd half to secure the win.

The Spartans fall to 9-2 on the season while the Buckeyes are now 10-1 with a strong case for the College Football Playoff. Ohio State will head to Ann Arbor next weekend to take on the Michigan Wolverines.

Right now, the Wolverines (9-1) are set to play at Maryland (game start time 3:30 p.m.) as they try not to look forward to the showdown next weekend.

Michigan State will rap up its Big Ten conference schedule next weekend at home against Penn State in their battle for the Land Grant Trophy.

