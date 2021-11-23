Red Wings: Stecher, Stephens both out through Olympic break due to injury

Detroit Red Wings' Troy Stecher (70) clears the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Detroit Red Wings announced Tuesday that defenseman Troy Stecher (wrist) and center Mitchell Stephens (lower body) will be out through the Olympic break.

Stecher, 27, underwent wrist surgery, the team announced. He has not played since Nov. 4 against the Boston Bruins. Overall he’s only appeared in six games with the Red Wings this season.

Stephens, 24, suffered an injury Nov. 13 in a game against the Montreal Canadiens. He has not returned since. He had appeared in 16 games for Detroit this season. The Red Wings recalled Joe Veleno in his place.

The NHL will break for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February (Feb. 4-20).

Stecher was first signed to a two-year deal by the Red Wings in October 2020. The team did leave him exposed in the Seattle expansion draft, but he was not selected.

Stephens was acquired by Detroit in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning back in July 2021. He was originally drafted by GM Steve Yzerman’s Lightning in 2015 -- 33rd overall in the 2nd round.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings have been without defenseman Marc Staal due to illness. Forward Jakub Vrana has yet to play this season after he underwent shoulder surgery. He remains on the injured reserve list.

The Red Wings host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

