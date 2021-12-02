Tyler Bertuzzi, NHL’s only unvaccinated player, added to COVID protocol

FILE - Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) waits for the puck to drop during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, in this Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, file photo. Bertuzzi is the only unvaccinated Detroit Red Wings player going into training camp and faces the potential of missing all of his team's games in Canada this season as a result, general manager Steve Yzerman said Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was placed in COVID-19 protocol before Wednesday night’s game against the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena.

Bertuzzi is the only player in the NHL not vaccinated against the virus. It is unknown how long he will be idle.

Ad

The 26-year-old forward, who just resigned with Detroit in the offseason, has 9 goals and 9 assists through 20 games played this season. Due to his unvaccinated status he cannot join the Red Wings when they play games in Canada. He has missed the team’s three games across the border so far. They have six more on the schedule.

Meanwhile, Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser also has been out of the lineup due to COVID protocol since Nov. 24.

Ad

Game recap: Red Wings top Kraken 4-3 in shootout for 4th straight win