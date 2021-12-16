Michigan State football star Kenneth Walker III skipping Peach Bowl to prep for NFL Draft

(Michael Conroy, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) breaks the tackle of Purdue cornerback Jamari Brown (7) on his way to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Michigan State football’s star running back Kenneth Walker III says he will not play in the Peach Bowl as he prepares for the NFL Draft.

Walker III posted a statement to Twitter on Thursday, officially declaring for the NFL Draft.

“It has been a true honor to represent Michigan State University and wear the Green and White,” Walker said. “As the regular season has come to a close, I would like to announce that I have decided to forgo playing in the Peach Bowl to begin preparation for the NFL Draft.”

Michigan State faces Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30.

Walker III finished second in total rushing yards in the NCAA, with 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns.