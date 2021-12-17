Detroit Red Wings game on Dec. 20 postponed due to COVID concerns for Avalanche

Detroit Red Wings' Filip Zadina (11) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings game against the Colorado Avalanche scheduled for Monday (Dec. 20) has been postponed due to COVID concerns within the Avalanche organization.

NHL officials announced Friday that games for the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers have been postponed. Flames games have been postponed through at least Dec. 23, while Avalanche and Panthers games have been postponed at least through Dec. 26.

Here are the games that have been postponed:

Flames : Dec. 13 @ Chicago; Dec. 14 @ Nashville; Dec. 16 vs. Toronto; Dec. 18 vs. Columbus; Dec. 21 vs. Anaheim; Dec. 23 vs. Seattle.

Avalanche : Dec. 18 vs. Tampa Bay; Dec. 20 @ Detroit; Dec. 22 @ Buffalo; Dec. 23 @ Boston.

Panthers: Dec. 18 @ Minnesota; Dec. 21 @ Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville.

The Flames, Avalanche and Panthers organizations have followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state/provincial and federal agencies, according to the NHL.