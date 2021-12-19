Underdog Lions rout Cardinals in stunning upset win at Ford Field

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 19: Josh Reynolds #8 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with Brock Wright #89 after Reynolds scored on a receiving touchdown in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field on December 19, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions upset the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Ford Field -- and they did it in convincing fashion.

Detroit earned its second win of the season vs. Arizona, a team that could have clinched a playoff spot with a win over the Lions. The Lions controlled the game from start to finish. The final score was 30-12.

The Lions, now 2-11-1, led the entire game, and led 17-0 at halftime. Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for three touchdowns in the game. The Lions defense made several big plays to keep the Cardinals out of the end zone.

Lions running back Craig Reynolds led the Lions backfield with 112 yards on the ground. Amon-Ra St. Brown led the team in catches, with 8 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. Lions DB Amani Oruwariye had an incredible, diving interception in the third quarter, his sixth of the season.

Ad

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 19: Amani Oruwariye #24 of the Detroit Lions intercepts a pass intended for A.J. Green #18 of the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter at Ford Field on December 19, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Lions kicker Riley Patterson was 3/3 on field goals, including one from 47 yards out.

The Lions entered the game vs. Arizona as 13-point underdogs. They definitely covered the spread +13 spread. Detroit has now won four of the last five games vs. Arizona, and the one game they didn’t win was a tie in 2019.

Next up: Lions (2-11-1) head to Atlanta next Sunday to take on the Falcons.