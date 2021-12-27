With 2 games left, Lions in good position to land top-2 draft pick

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on from the side line during the third quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field on December 19, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions should have one of the top two picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, if things hold as expected.

The Lions have two games left on the schedule -- vs. Seattle (on the road) and vs. Green Bay (at home) -- where they will be expected to lose. That doesn’t mean they will, they’ve surprised us before.

Even if they do win one of these, they could still hold onto the second pick because of Houston’s surprise win over the Chargers.

If things hold, the Lions should finish with one of the two worst records in the NFL, along with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Currently, both teams have two wins, but the Lions have a tie, which gives Jacksonville the edge for the No. 1 pick right now.

Jacksonville has two playoff teams in their final two games -- the Patriots and the Colts. So don’t expect them to help the Lions out there.

Here’s a look at the current draft order from Tankathon:

Ad

Tankathon draft order as of Dec. 27, 2021. (Tankathon)

The NFL Draft in 2022 is lacking any big name quarterback talent, but the top two projected picks are defensive ends -- Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan and Kayvon Thibodeaux from Oregon.

The Lions would be lucky to land either one to solidify an improving defensive line with an elite edge rusher.

The Lions also own the Rams first round pick via the Matthew Stafford trade last offseason. The Lions could have three picks in the top 34, if they land a top two pick. So it’ll be a key draft to jump start the Lions rebuild. Stay tuned.

Previous: Rant: So the Lions won, and it may hurt their draft spot. I’m over it