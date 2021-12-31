4th quarter rally propels Michigan State to Peach Bowl win over Pittsburgh

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 30: Jalen Nailor #8 of the Michigan State Spartans carries the ball as Brandon Hill #9 of the Pittsburgh Panthers defends in the first quarter of the game during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

ATLANTA – The Michigan State Spartans won their 11th and final game of the 2021 season with a comeback win over Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl.

The No. 11 Spartans were down 21-10 entering the fourth quarter, but put together two late touchdown drives to take the win in Atlanta. A late pick-six added another to end the game. The final score was 31-21.

Michigan State finishes the 2021 season with a 10-2 season record and a Peach Bowl victory.

Spartans QB Payton Thorne threw for more than 350 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Jayden Reed caught two touchdowns, and Jalen Nailor had more than 100 yards receiving.

Pitt was without their starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, who opted out of the game as he prepares for the NFL Draft. Likewise, Michigan State was without their star running back Kenneth Walker III, who was second in the nation in rushing this season.

Without Walker III, Michigan state rushed for just 57 yards total in the Peach Bowl.