Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland men’s basketball game canceled due to COVID

DETROIT – The men’s basketball game between Detroit Mercy and Oakland scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Titans’ program, the Horizon League announced.

Detroit Mercy was not medically cleared to play after positive tests came back for tier one individuals within the program, officials said.

The Horizon League’s policy is that contests canceled due to the virus are considered forfeits unless they’re deemed no contests by the commissioner.

“League policy authorizes the commissioner to deem a cancellation a no-contest when the involved institution can demonstrate that extraordinary circumstances led to the cancellation,” the release says. “Given the surge in positive cases due to the omicron variant, the council agreed that a high volume of breakthrough cases among vaccinated individuals is considered extraordinary.

“Detroit Mercy sought to deem missed competition on Jan. 5 a no contest since it is unable to field a team due to continued breakthrough cases among vaccinated student-athletes. Commissioner Julie Roe Lach granted the requested relief noting that it satisfied the extraordinary standard.”

If needed, additional updates to the schedule will be announced at a later date, Horizon League officials said.