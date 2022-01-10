Report: Pistons acquire C Bol Bol in trade with Denver Nuggets

PORTLAND, OREGON - NOVEMBER 23: Bol Bol #10 of the Denver Nuggets controls the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter at Moda Center on November 23, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Pistons have added a young center and some size to the lineup after a reported trade with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

ESPN reports the Pistons are acquiring 7-foot-2 Bol Bol in a trade with the Denver Nuggets. Detroit will send guard Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick via the Brooklyn Nets to Denver for Bol.

Bol, 22, was once considered a top-10 draft prospect, but fell to the second round in 2019. He’ll get a bigger opportunity with Detroit, which has been lacking depth in the front court after injuries to Kelly Olynyk and Jerami Grant.

Bol is the son of the late Manute Bol, a well-known 7-foot-7 player who played for a decade in the NBA.