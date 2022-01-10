Report: Pistons acquire C Bol Bol in trade with Denver Nuggets

DETROIT – The Pistons have added a young center and some size to the lineup after a reported trade with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.
ESPN reports the Pistons are acquiring 7-foot-2 Bol Bol in a trade with the Denver Nuggets. Detroit will send guard Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick via the Brooklyn Nets to Denver for Bol.
Bol, 22, was once considered a top-10 draft prospect, but fell to the second round in 2019. He’ll get a bigger opportunity with Detroit, which has been lacking depth in the front court after injuries to Kelly Olynyk and Jerami Grant.
Bol is the son of the late Manute Bol, a well-known 7-foot-7 player who played for a decade in the NBA.
