31º

Sports

Dylan Larkin to represent Red Wings at NHL All-Star games

Larkin names to All-Star roster for second time in career

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Red Wings, John Gibson, Patriarch Kirill, Leon Draisaitl, Pete DeBoer, Andrew Brunette, Kirill Kaprizov, Rasmus Dahlin, Drake Batherson, Claude Giroux, Mark Stone, Alex Pietrangelo, Nathan MacKinnon, Kyle Connor, Jared Bednar, Sports, Alex DeBrincat, Connor McDavid, Sebastian Aho, Dylan Larkin, Thatcher Demko, Camaron Marvel Ochs, Cameron Talbot, Jack Hughes, Adam Fox, Jordan Kyrou, Zach Werenski, Adrian Kempe, Joe Pavelski, Adam Pelech, Jonathan Huberdeau, Chris Kreider, Timo Meier, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Juuse Saros, Jack Campbell, Clayton Keller, Cale Makar, Auston Matthews, Johnny Gaudreau, Jordan Eberle, Tristan Jarry, Patrice Bergeron, Victor Hedman, Frederik Andersen, Nick Suzuki, All Star
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates past New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) to score his third goal of the an NHL hockey game, for a hat trick, during the second period Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (Duane Burleson, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has been selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division roster.

This is Larkin’s second All-Star roster selection, the other being back in 2016 when he set the NHL record for fastest skater as a rookie. The 25-year-old center has 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points in 32 games this season for Detroit.

This year’s All-Star event is Feb. 4-5 eat T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It’s a three-game tournament played in a 3-on-3 format, with 11-man teams from each of the league’s four divisions. A player will be added to each team through “Last Men In” voting that ends Monday night.

Here are the rosters:

Metropolitan:

  • F Alex Ovechkin of Washington (captain)
  • F Sebastian Aho of Carolina
  • F Claude Giroux of Philadelphia
  • F Jack Hughes of New Jersey
  • F Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers
  • D Adam Fox of the Rangers
  • D Zach Werenski of Columbus
  • D Adam Pelech of the New York Islanders
  • Goalie Frederik Andersen of Carolina
  • G Tristan Jarry of Pittsburgh
  • Rod Brind’Amour of Carolina as coach

Pacific:

  • F Connor McDavid of Edmonton (captain)
  • F Leon Draisaitl of Edmonton
  • F Jordan Eberle of Seattle
  • F Johnny Gaudreau of Calgary
  • F Adrian Kempe of Los Angeles
  • F Timo Meier of San Jose
  • F Mark Stone of Vegas
  • D Alex Pietrangelo of Vegas
  • G John Gibson of Anaheim G
  • G Thatcher Demko of Vancouver.
  • Peter DeBoer of Vegas as coach

Atlantic:

  • F Auston Matthews of Toronto (captain)
  • F Drake Batherson of Ottawa
  • F Patrice Bergeron of Boston
  • F Jonathan Huberdeau of Florida
  • F Dylan Larkin of Detroit
  • F Nick Suzuki of Montreal
  • D Rasmus Dahlin of Buffalo
  • D Victor Hedman of Tampa
  • G Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tampa
  • G Jack Campbell of Toronto
  • Andrew Brunette of Florida as coach

Central:

  • F Nathan MacKinnon of Colorado (captain)
  • F Kyle Connor of Winnipeg
  • F Alex DeBrincat of Chicago
  • F Kirill Kaprizov of Minnesota
  • F Clayton Keller of Arizona
  • F Jordan Kyrou of St. Louis
  • F Joe Pavelski of Dallas
  • D Cale Makar of Colorado
  • G Juuse Saros of Nashville
  • G Cam Talbot of Minnesota
  • Jared Bednar of Colorado as coach

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

About the Author:

Dave Bartkowiak Jr. is the digital managing editor for ClickOnDetroit.

email

twitter