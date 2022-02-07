Video: China’s Ren Ziwei wins 1000m gold medal in chaotic final

China's Ren Ziwei wins the men's 1000m short track gold medal after Hungary's Liu Shaolin was penalized.

China’s Ren Ziwei won the gold medal in the men’s 1000m after Hungary’s Liu Shaolin, who finished first, was penalized.

Ren is the first Chinese short track skater to win an Olympic gold medal in this discipline.

