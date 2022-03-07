36º

Pistons star Cade Cunningham joins Detroit students for book fair

Students can take home two books for free

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 23: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on January 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

DETROITDetroit Pistons rookie sensation Cade Cunningham is joining George Crocket Academy students for their first-ever fully funded Scholastic Book Fair.

The book fair is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.

Each class at George Crockett Academy will visit the school’s library to shop a selection of children’s books. Students from kindergarten to eighth grade will have the opportunity to take home two books at no cost, courtesy of Hall Financial.

Cunningham will make an appearance to read his favorite story to students.

