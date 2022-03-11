Full Detroit Tigers spring training schedule for 2022 -- 18 total games against 5 teams

Detroit Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer, right, celebrates with catcher Eric Haase after a 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Detroit.

DETROIT – The full spring training schedule for the Detroit Tigers has been released, and they will play 18 total games against five teams.

Since spring training was condensed by the MLB lockout, the league is reverting to the “pods” of opponents teams played during the COVID pandemic. That way, teams won’t have to spend as much time traveling.

The Tigers will play their 18 games against five teams: the Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees.

Here’s the full spring training schedule: