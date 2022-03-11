32º

Full Detroit Tigers spring training schedule for 2022 -- 18 total games against 5 teams

Tigers spring training schedule runs from March 18 to April 5

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – The full spring training schedule for the Detroit Tigers has been released, and they will play 18 total games against five teams.

Since spring training was condensed by the MLB lockout, the league is reverting to the “pods” of opponents teams played during the COVID pandemic. That way, teams won’t have to spend as much time traveling.

The Tigers will play their 18 games against five teams: the Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees.

Here’s the full spring training schedule:

  • March 18: vs. Phillies
  • March 19: @ Pirates
  • March 20: @ Yankees
  • March 21: vs. Blue Jays
  • March 22: @ Phillies
  • March 23: vs. Pirates
  • March 24: vs. Yankees
  • March 25: @ Blue Jays
  • March 26: vs. Phillies
  • March 27: @ Orioles
  • March 28: vs. Yankees
  • March 30: @ Phillies
  • March 31: @ Blue Jays
  • April 1: vs. Yankees
  • April 2: vs. Orioles
  • April 3: @ Phillies
  • April 4: vs. Blue Jays
  • April 5: @ Yankees

