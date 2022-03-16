Division rival Royals trade for pitcher who doesn’t like new Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez at all

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez (9) has a few words for Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett, far left, after striking out during the seventh inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Cincinnati.

DETROIT – The division rival Kansas City Royals just traded for a pitcher who absolutely does not like new Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Royals traded Mike Minor to the Cincinnati Reds for left-handed relief pitcher Amir Garrett.

Detroit and Kansas City are scheduled to play each other 19 times this season, which means Baez and Garrett could be seeing a lot of each other -- certainly more than they would have in separate leagues.

Background

Before we get into the specifics of why Baez and Garrett don’t get along, it’s important to understand the personality of these two players.

Baez, as Tigers fans will soon learn firsthand, is one of the most exciting players in MLB. He’s fast, strong, flashy and emotional. That last trait is most relevant here.

When Baez makes a great play in the field, steals a critical base or hits a home run, he’s known for yelling, posing, throwing his arms up in the air -- you get the idea. He’s an incredibly fun player to watch, and that’s part of his appeal. But that can also put him on the bad side of opposing players.

Garrett, similarly, expresses his emotions on the diamond. He has one of the most devastating sliders in the game, and when it’s on, Garrett is dominant. The Royals added an extremely talented reliever.

But as is often the case in real life, people can clash with those most like them. That’s apparent with Garrett and Baez.

It doesn’t help that they both spent the first half-decade of their careers playing for division rivals. There’s no love lost between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, and the Baez-Garrett beef became the centerpiece of that public distaste.

Personal rivalry timeline

Their personal dispute began May 18, 2017. At the time, Garrett was a rookie starter, and Baez faced him in the first inning with the bases loaded. Baez launched a grand slam into the left field bleachers at Wrigley Field and admired it for a moment before breaking into his trot.

Garrett didn’t react much at the time, but when the two met a year later, it sure seemed like that grand slam was on his mind.

On May 19, 2018, Garrett came into a game against the Cubs in the top of the seventh inning and struck out Baez swinging for the third out. He screamed at Baez and stared at him all the way back to the dugout, and Baez made a motion with his hand as if to say, “Keep talking.”

That led to both benches clearing.

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, right, has a few words for Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett, second from left, after striking out during the seventh inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Cincinnati. (The Associated Press 2018)

Another iconic matchup took place May 19, 2019, when Garrett struck Baez out with a lethal slider and celebrated loudly.

Garrett and the Cubs had various minor incidents over the following few years. On May 1, 2021, Baez ran onto the field and eventually made a not-so-polite hand gesture toward Garrett while being held back by Reds infielder (and longtime Royal) Mike Moustakas. The whole situation was sparked by Garrett’s reaction to striking out Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Their dispute reached a crescendo on July 27, 2021. The game in question had actually started the previous evening, but by the bottom of the ninth, it was already past midnight.

Garrett came out of the bullpen with one out, the bases loaded and the winning run on third base. Baez was called upon to pinch hit.

As he walked to the batter’s box, Baez was already chirping at Garrett. He hit the first pitch deep into center field for a walk-off single (it might have been a sac fly under normal circumstances, but the outfield was playing shallow).

On his way to first base, Baez loudly mocked Garrett’s favorite celebration and gestured for him to get off the field. He ripped off his own uniform and tossed his bat in Garrett’s direction before reaching the base.

Garrett didn’t go after him, but he could be seen yelling something from the Reds dugout as the Cubs celebrated the walk-off win.

Tigers fans can be sure that bad blood will carry over into the other Central Division.