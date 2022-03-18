Saddiq Bey drops 51 on Orlando, snapping 4-game Pistons skid

Pistons forward Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 51 points, leading the Pistons to a blow-out win vs. the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Detroit. The final score was 134-120.
Bey tied a Pistons record, hitting 10 three-pointers, tied with Joe Dumars for the franchise record.
It’s the first 50-point game for a Piston since Blake Griffin did it back in 2018.
Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham missed his second-straight game with a non-COVID related illness.
The Pistons are now 19-51 on the season. Their next game is Saturday in Cleveland.