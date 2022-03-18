49º

Sports

Saddiq Bey drops 51 on Orlando, snapping 4-game Pistons skid

Bey first to score 50+ for Pistons since 2018

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Tags: Pistons, Detroit Pistons, Saddiq Bey, NBA, Basketball, Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) shoots in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Pistons forward Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 51 points, leading the Pistons to a blow-out win vs. the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Detroit. The final score was 134-120.

Bey tied a Pistons record, hitting 10 three-pointers, tied with Joe Dumars for the franchise record.

It’s the first 50-point game for a Piston since Blake Griffin did it back in 2018.

Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham missed his second-straight game with a non-COVID related illness.

The Pistons are now 19-51 on the season. Their next game is Saturday in Cleveland.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013.

email

twitter

instagram