Here’s how to watch Detroit Tigers game today -- this could be close to Opening Day lineup

Detroit Tigers Javier Baez during a spring training game against the New York Yankees on March 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

DETROIT – You can watch the Detroit Tigers game against the Pittsburgh Pirates live online Wednesday, and the lineup looks a lot like what we expect on Opening Day.

The Tigers are hosting the Pirates at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday (March 23) at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida. The game will be streamed exclusively on tigers.com, the team announced.

Fans might want to tune in for this one, because the Tigers are rolling out a lineup packed with projected starters.

Akil Baddoo, LF Robbie Grossman, RF Javier Baez, SS Jeimer Candelario, 3B Miguel Cabrera, DH Riley Greene, CF Spencer Torkelson, 1B Turker Barnhart, C Willi Castro, 2B

Other than Castro starting over Jonathan Schoop at second base, there’s a reasonable chance every player in this lineup will be on A.J. Hinch’s card on Opening Day.

Both top prospects -- Greene and Torkelson -- and both offensive newcomers -- Baez and Barnhart -- are starting. Hinch is also showing the first sign of a willingness to move Cabrera down in the order.

New ace Eduardo Rodriguez -- already announced as the Opening Day starter -- will take the mound for Detroit against Pittsburgh right-hander Wil Crowe.