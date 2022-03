Building operations manager for Olympia Entertainment Al Sobotka collects an octopus during a timeout at the last NHL game at Joe Louis Arena between the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – Longtime Detroit Red Wings zamboni driver Al Sobotka has been fired.

Sobotka, 68, was a fan favorite at Red Wings games for decades. He was best known for twirling an octopus to help ignite crowds during playoff games at Joe Louis Arena.

He also worked for the team after the move to Little Caesars Arena, until his firing. In total, he was with the Red Wings organization for 51 years.

No additional details have been confirmed.