Tom Brady to become lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports after playing career ends

Brady turning 45 before upcoming season

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is interviewed on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Steve Luciano, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tom Brady will become the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports after his playing career comes to an end, he confirmed Tuesday.

Brady, who retired earlier this offseason only to un-retire about a month later, will turn 45 years old in August, before the beginning of this NFL season.

The 2022-2023 campaign will be his 23rd in the league since he was drafted in the sixth round out of Michigan in 2000. Brady has become the first player ever to win seven Super Bowls -- six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He’s also thrown for 84,520 yards and 624 touchdowns, completing 64.2% of his passes overall. Brady has been named NFL MVP three times, won five Super Bowl MVPs, and earned Pro Bowl honors 15 times.

He’s the current all-time leader in passing touchdowns, passing yards, passing attempts, passes completed, and quarterback wins.

Widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time, Brady should have plenty to bring to an NFL broadcast team.

