Detroit Lions 2022 regular season schedule: View it here

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

The Detroit Lions unveiled their full 2022 regular season schedule on Thursday night during the NFL’s over-the-top schedule release event.

Detroit Lions 2022 schedule breakdown:

Sept. 11, Week 1 : vs. Philadelphia -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Sept. 18, Week 2 : vs. Washington -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Sept. 25, Week 3 : @ Minnesota -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Oct. 2, Week 4 : vs. Seattle -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Oct. 9, Week 5 : @ New England -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Oct. 16, Week 6 : ***BYE WEEK***

Oct. 23, Week 7 : @ Dallas -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Oct. 30, Week 8 : vs. Miami -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Nov. 6, Week 9 : vs. Green Bay -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Nov. 13, Week 10 : @ Chicago -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Nov. 20, Week 11 : @ New York Giants -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Nov. 24, Week 12 (Thanksgiving): vs. Buffalo -- Kickoff at 12:30 p.m.

Dec. 4, Week 13 : vs. Jacksonville -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Dec. 11, Week 14 : vs. Minnesota -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Dec. 18, Week 15 : @ New York Jets -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Dec. 24, Week 16 : @ Carolina -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Jan. 1, Week 17 : vs Chicago -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Jan. 7 or 8, Week 18: @ Green Bay -- Kickoff at TBD

Immediately, I see the opener vs. the Eagles as a fun start to the year, especially at home. A trip to New England is always exciting. Buffalo coming to town on Thanksgiving will be fun (for Buffalo). And finishing the season in the tundra that is Lambeau Field.

Overall, this schedule seems like it leans on the weak side, and the Lions should be able to win more games this season.

The Lions won three games last season and Vegas has them at 6.5 wins this year. Training camp and preseason will begin in August, with HBO’s Hard Knocks bringing in cameras, so stay tuned for more Lions content.