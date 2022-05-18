NBA Draft Lottery: Pistons not as lucky this time, slide to 5th spot

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 29: NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces the pick for the Detroit Pistons during the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons didn’t get as lucky as last year in the NBA Draft Lottery, landing the fifth overall pick in the draft later this summer.

The NBA Draft Lottery for the 2022 draft was tonight, and for the second straight year, the Pistons were among the three teams with the highest odds to land the top pick.

Last year, the Pistons won the lottery, landing their first No. 1 pick in 50 years -- it was, of course, Cade Cunningham.

Before 2021, the Pistons last picked No. 1 overall in 1970, selecting Bob Lanier, who would become a Hall of Fame player with his jersey retired in Detroit. Lanier died last week. The following season, Detroit picked 11th, drafting Curtis Rowe out of UCLA.

Despite being in the bottom three NBA teams in win percentage again this season, the Pistons young core is coming along nicely, and adding another top lottery pick would be a big boost to the rebuild timeline.

Former Pistons all-star Richard Hamilton represented the team at the lottery. Ben Wallace was the team’s rep last year.

The top five prospects in the draft could all help the Pistons:

Chet Holmgren - Center - Gonzaga

Jabari Smith - Forward - Auburn

Paolo Banchero - Forward - Duke

Keegan Murray - Forward - Iowa

Jaden Ivey - Guard - Purdue

Who would you like to see the Pistons draft? Let us know in the com