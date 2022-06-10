WNBA Game Preview: Indiana Fever set to take on New York Liberty

EVERETT, WASHINGTON - JUNE 01: Danielle Robinson #3 of the Indiana Fever handles the ball during the second quarter against the Seattle Storm at Angel of the Winds Arena on June 01, 2021 in Everett, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever take on the New York Liberty on Friday looking to snap their four game losing streak.

The Liberty, a team who is 3-1 in its last four outings overall, enters with a few new faces on the roster after the team acquired the draft rights to forward Raquel Carrera from the Atlanta Dream in exchange for guard Asia Durr.

The team also announced Thursday that they were granted a new hardship exemption by the league which led to the team re-signing guard and former rookie of the year, Crystal Dangerfield, to a second hardship contract.

The Fever earned the overtime victory in the first of three meetings against New York where Kelsey Mitchell and Victoria Vivians combined for 44 of the Fever’s 92 points.

In the overtime victory, Indiana recorded the greatest rebounding performance in team history by outrebounding New York, 57-33.

The second matchup between the Fever and Liberty resulted in an 87-74 loss where Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu led all scorers with 23 points to go with seven rebounds.

Ad

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 17 points and four assists as Indiana was playing in the second game of a back-to-back after hosting the Connecticut Sun.

Friday night’s matchup will showcase two of the top-10 scorers in the league in Mitchell and Ionescu.

Mitchell is averaging 18 points per game while Ionescu averages 17 points per game and has scored 20 points or more in the last four games.