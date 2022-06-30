Report: Pistons, Kemba Walker finalizing contract buyout

(Frank Franklin Ii, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

New York Knicks' Kemba Walker (8) celebrates with RJ Barrett (9) after making a three point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Kemba Walker era of Detroit Pistons basketball is coming to an end.

ESPN reports the Pistons are nearing a contract buyout with Walker, who was traded to Detroit during the NBA Draft last week.

Four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker and the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a contract buyout, sources tell ESPN. Once Walker clears waivers, he'll join free agency. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

The trade netted the Pistons the No. 13 pick, which became Jalen Duren.

The Walker buyout was expected. Long live the Kemba Walker era. Walker averaged 11.6 points and three rebounds in 37 games last season.

NBA Free Agency officially opens at 6 p.m. on Friday.

LIVE UPDATES: Detroit Pistons NBA Free Agency 2022 rumors, news