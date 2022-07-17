Tigers send struggling Torkelson to Triple-A Toledo

Spencer Torkelson #20 of the Detroit Tigers reacts to striking out against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning of the game at Target Field on April 27, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Tigers have sent their struggling rookie first baseman Spencer Torkelson down to the minors.

The team announced the move Sunday as the league heads into the MLB All Star break.

Torkelson will spend some time with the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Toledo, working on fixing his approach.

Torkelson, 22, has played 83 games this season, with a .197 batting average, 21 RBIs and five home runs.

Torkelson was the Tigers No. 1 overall draft pick in 2020.

