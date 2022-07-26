Central Michigan football coach Jim McElwain announces he had seizure over weekend

Head coach Jim McElwain of the Central Michigan Chippewas looks on during his team's game against the San Diego State Aztecs in the New Mexico Bowl at Dreamstyle Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Central Michigan head football coach Jim McElwain announced he had a seizure over the weekend.

McElwain, 60, tweeted Monday night (July 25) that he is “doing fine” and that all test results are encouraging.

“The doctors have asked that I stay in the hospital for a few days, so I won’t be at MAC Media Day,” McElwain tweeted.

Defensive coordinator Robb Akey, senior offensive lineman Jamezz Kimbrough, and sophomore running back Lew Nichols III will represent the Chippewas at media day.

McElwain is entering his fourth season in Mount Pleasant and owns a 20-13 record over three years. He won the West Division outright in 2019 and tied for the division title last year, but didn’t hold the tiebreaker against Northern Illinois.

Before taking over at CMU, McElwain coached wide receivers under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan for a year. He also spent three seasons at Colorado State from 2012-2014 (22-15 record) and three seasons at Florida from 2015-2017 (22-12 record).

Ad