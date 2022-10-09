Lifeless Lions shut out by Patriots, routed by rookie QB making first start

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon, left, sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, center, during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Detroit Lions showed little life in a blow out road loss vs. the New England Patriots on Sunday, ending the game with a goose egg on the scoreboard.

The Patriots controlled both sides of the ball, from start to finish, shutting out the Lions, who entered the game as the top scoring offense in the league.

The final score was 29-0. Yes, it was that bad. The Lions have not won a game on the road under head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions entered the game vs. New England as 3.5 point underdogs. The Lions were last shutout vs. the Panthers in 2020.

The Patriots led the entire game behind rookie quarterback, Bailey Zappe, who made his first NFL start on Sunday vs. Detroit. Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for 230 yards, and was under pressure most of the game.

The Lions suffered several defensive injuries during the game, including to defensive back Will Harris, who left with a groin injury. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown returned but only saw limited action.

The Lions now fall to 1-4 entering the much-needed bye week (for fans and the team). Their next game after the bye is on the road vs. Dallas.

We’re not sure what else to say about this one -- probably best to just move on with your Sunday and forget this ever happened.