Rush game, defense propels Michigan past rival Spartans; 1st win for Harbaugh vs. Tucker

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 29: Angelo Grose #15 of the Michigan State Spartans tackles Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter at Michigan Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines took care of business against their in-state rival Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night at the Big House, bringing the Paul Bunyan Trophy back to Ann Arbor for the first time since 2019.

After an early touchdown from Michigan State, the Wolverines took the lead in the 2nd quarter and never looked back, finishing off the Spartans in the second half. The final score was 29-7.

Michigan led the Spartans at halftime, 13-7. The Spartans didn’t score in the second half.

The win was Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s fourth against the Spartans since taking the helm in Ann Arbor. It’s his first win vs. MSU coach Mel Tucker in three tries. Harbaugh is now 4-4 vs. Michigan State.

The Spartans had won the previous two matchups, in 2020 and 2021, and six of the last nine. Michigan entered the game favored by 22.5 points.

Michigan’s offense was once again led by the ground game and running back Blake Corum, who rushed for more than 130 yards and two touchdowns (one as a catch).

Michigan kicker Jake Moody hit five field goals, including a new career-high 54-yarder.

Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman had a big day, mostly in the first half, racking up more than 150 yards through the air and a touchdown.

Michigan remains undefeated on the season, improving to 8-0. Michigan State drops to 3-5 on the year.

Michigan takes on Rutgers next weekend in a road night game, while Michigan State battles 7-1 Illinois.