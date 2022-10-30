Harbaugh: 2 Michigan players ‘assaulted’ by Michigan State players in post-game tunnel incident

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines shakes hands with head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A group of Michigan State players appeared to attack at least one Michigan player in the Michigan Stadium tunnel on Saturday night after Michigan beat Michigan State at the Big House.

Video posted by several reporters showed about a dozen Spartan players scuffling with at least one Michigan player in the post-game tunnel.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke about the ugly incident after the game.

“Two of our players were assaulted. I saw the one video, it’s 10-on-one. Pretty bad,” Harbaugh said before being joined by Michigan AD Warde Manuel.

“I’m going to let our Athletic Director address it with the authorities. Looks pretty open and shut. One of our players has a nasal injury, could be a broken nose. Just very unfortunate,” Harbaugh added.

“For the other team to grab a player and do what they did, it’s completely and utterly unacceptable. This is not what a rivalry should be about and not how it should be remembered. I’ll leave it to law enforcement to handle from here on out,” Manuel said.

Manuel said police saw the video and are investigating. The players involved were not identified.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said he didn’t know what happened in the tunnel and offered no comment.

“I know it was a heated game. Things were heated. We’re trying to get our guys in the locker room. We’re gonna have to figure out what happened,” Tucker said.