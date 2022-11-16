ESPN: Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart to miss 2-3 weeks with toe injury

DETRTOIT – Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart sprained his big toe on his right foot and will be out for two-three weeks, per ESPN.
Stewart suffered the injury Monday (Nov. 14) during a matchup vs. the Toronto Raptors, where the Pistons fell 115-111 at Little Caesars Arena.
In 13 minutes, Stewart finished the game with nine points and four rebounds.
Stewart will be re-evaluated in two-three weeks.