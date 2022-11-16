ESPN: Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart to miss 2-3 weeks with toe injury

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons looks on during a break in the action during the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

DETRTOIT – Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart sprained his big toe on his right foot and will be out for two-three weeks, per ESPN.

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart has a sprain of his right big toe and will be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks, sources tell ESPN. Stewart has averaged 12 points and nine rebounds this season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2022

Stewart suffered the injury Monday (Nov. 14) during a matchup vs. the Toronto Raptors, where the Pistons fell 115-111 at Little Caesars Arena.

In 13 minutes, Stewart finished the game with nine points and four rebounds.

Stewart will be re-evaluated in two-three weeks.