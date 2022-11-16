37º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

ESPN: Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart to miss 2-3 weeks with toe injury

Stewart will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Isaiah Stewart, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit Pistons, Detroit Basketball, National Basketball Association, NBA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons looks on during a break in the action during the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff, 2022 Dustin Satloff)

DETRTOITDetroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart sprained his big toe on his right foot and will be out for two-three weeks, per ESPN.

Stewart suffered the injury Monday (Nov. 14) during a matchup vs. the Toronto Raptors, where the Pistons fell 115-111 at Little Caesars Arena.

In 13 minutes, Stewart finished the game with nine points and four rebounds.

Stewart will be re-evaluated in two-three weeks.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter