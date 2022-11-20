Suddenly fun Lions dominate Giants for 3rd straight win, improve to 4-6

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 20: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants reacts after throwing an interception against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – While the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns played at their home field in Detroit, the Lions dominated the New York Giants, securing their third straight win, and their second straight on the road.

Detroit led 17-6 at halftime and never looked back, opening up a 24-6 lead in the second half. The final score was 31-18. The Giants entered the game 7-2, and were favored by 3.5 points.

The defense forced three turnovers, including an interception and fumble recovery from rookie Aiden Hutchinson, and an interception by rookie safety Kerby Joseph, his third of the season.

Detroit had four rushing touchdowns on the day, including three from Jamaal Williams, who leads the league in rushing touchdowns. D’Andre Swift added one in the fourth quarter. The Lions had no turnovers.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown led the team in catches with seven for 76 yards.

The Lions defense did give up more than 330 passing yards to Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, but held running back Saquon Barkley in check all day.

After beating the Bears last week, Sunday’s win vs. the Giants is the second overall road win under the Dan Campbell era, and the second straight.

With the win, the Lions improve to 4-6 ahead of their Thanksgiving matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills on Thursday afternoon. The Giants fall to 7-3.