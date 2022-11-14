Detroit Lions storm back from 14-point deficit against Bears for second consecutive victory

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 13: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions reacts after his sack in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The Detroit Lions stormed back from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Chicago Bears 31-30 for their second win in a row while snapping a 13-game road losing streak under head coach Dan Campbell.

Jeff Okudah

Former lottery pick Jeff Okudah showed why he was selected as a top three pick in the 2020 NFL Draft as he picked off his former Ohio State Buckeyes teammate Justin Fields to tie the game at 24.

“We did what we had to do during the fourth, said Campbell. “Our defense came up big. We desperately needed a takeaway; we did that, and we got points. Jeff (Okudah) made a heck of a play.”

Not only was the pick-six monumental for the game, but it also was huge for the organization as the score was the franchise’s 3,000th touchdown.

“Honestly, I’m just enjoying this year as I’ve been through a lot of different things my first two years,” said Okudah. “I don’t take any of these moments for granted, and winning these games and being able to make plays; I don’t take any of that for granted. I’ve seen the other side of it, so I’m enjoying every single moment because you never know when the moment will be over.”

The interception was the second of Okudah’s career, and his first returned for a touchdown. The pick-six was Detroit’s first since 2018 and their first in Chicago since 1982 when safety Ray Oldham achieved it.

Aidan Hutchinson

All of the buzz was on the former Buckeyes duel at that moment, but none of it would have been possible if it wasn’t for former Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson as he recognized the tight end screen which forced Fields to throw the bad pass.

Hutchinson recorded his lone sack of the day as the Bears were driving during their final possession of the game. The sack gave Hutchinson five and a half on his young season, and although it came late in the game, it came at the right time as it all but certainly sealed the victory and extended the Lions’ winning streak to two, but it also gave Detroit their first road win of the Campbell era.

“Offensively, we needed the drive of our life, and we got it, 91 yards,” Campbell said. “We went down and scored there at the end of the game to seal it. I was proud of them there. They just hung in there, and they kept fighting. That team played well. They played hard, but our guys responded, and that’s a huge win. That’s two wins back-to-back. That’s a division win, and that’s our first road win in two years, so those are all big things for us, and I’m proud of them.”

Justin Fields

The Lions’ defense held their own during winning time, but for most of the game, it was the magic of Fields who combined for four touchdowns while aiding his offense as they combined for over 400 yards with 258 coming from the ground.

Fields had 147 of the 258 yards on 13 carries, including a 67-yard scamper on third and two, bringing Soldier Field to its feet.

Jared Goff

Although Fields was going off, Lions quarterback Jared Goff kept his composure and matriculated the ball down the field in clutch moments. He finished the day completing 19-26 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown, but as Campbell said, it was the final drive that sealed the deal.

“It’s one thing to believe you can do it, and there’s another thing to do it and finish a game like that,” said Goff. “You talk about it so much, and you talk about doing it, and you can only go so far until you actually do it, and now having that belief and having done it and have it carrying us into the next few weeks will be huge for those guys.”

On the final drive, Goff led an eight-play 91-yard drive by completing 4-5 passes for 84 yards, including a 44-yard catch and run by receiver Tom Kennedy. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught two for 20 yards, and running back Jamaal Williams rushed twice for 12 yards and the leading touchdown.

Goff hit St. Brown early and often as he finished the first half with six catches for 86 yards. He finished the game with 10 receptions for 119 yards.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 13: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions runs upfield after a catch during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

But it was Goff hitting Kennedy on his lone catch for 44 yards during the game-winning drive that had the leading man all smiles after the game.

“That was a great play call,” Goff said. “It was something we talked about all week. If we do get man coverage there, how do we want to approach it? There were a couple of different ways, and we decided on that one. I thought Tom (Kennedy) ran a great route. The game was somewhat in the line there, and I found him open he ran a great route and made a great play.”

The Lions are rolling in the right direction, but next up will be a trip to MetLife Stadium to face the 7-2 New York Giants. Can Detroit keep the good times rolling, or are they in a rude awakening?