38º

LIVE

Sports

Former Michigan star Moe Wagner shoves Detroit Pistons’ Killian Hayes, who then punches him in head

Wagner, Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo involved in sideline altercation

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Detroit Pistons, Pistons, NBA, National Basketball Association, Basketball, Sports, Michigan Basketball
Killian Hayes #7 of the Detroit Pistons punches Moritz Wagner #21 of the Orlando Magic in the back of the head during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena on December 28, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Nic Antaya, 2022 Getty Images)

DETROIT – Former Michigan basketball star Moritz Wagner sparked a mini brawl against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons were leading the Orlando Magic, 63-44, with 34 seconds left in the second quarter when the ball bounced into the backcourt and toward the Pistons’ bench.

Wagner started to chase after the loose ball, but pulled up when it rolled out of bounds. Pistons guard Killian Hayes came up along the sideline from behind, and Wagner shoved him into the bench.

Hamidou Diallo shoved Wagner into the arms of Isaiah Stewart, who had been on the bench but stood up after Hayes was pushed.

While Wagner was wrapped up with Stewart, Hayes came up from behind and appeared to punch Wagner in the back of the head.

Wagner, Hayes, and Diallo were ejected from the game.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email