Former Michigan star Moe Wagner shoves Detroit Pistons’ Killian Hayes, who then punches him in head

Killian Hayes #7 of the Detroit Pistons punches Moritz Wagner #21 of the Orlando Magic in the back of the head during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena on December 28, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

DETROIT – Former Michigan basketball star Moritz Wagner sparked a mini brawl against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons were leading the Orlando Magic, 63-44, with 34 seconds left in the second quarter when the ball bounced into the backcourt and toward the Pistons’ bench.

Wagner started to chase after the loose ball, but pulled up when it rolled out of bounds. Pistons guard Killian Hayes came up along the sideline from behind, and Wagner shoved him into the bench.

Things got heated between the Magic and Pistons 😳 pic.twitter.com/5IiZBoBZYx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2022

Hamidou Diallo shoved Wagner into the arms of Isaiah Stewart, who had been on the bench but stood up after Hayes was pushed.

While Wagner was wrapped up with Stewart, Hayes came up from behind and appeared to punch Wagner in the back of the head.

Wagner, Hayes, and Diallo were ejected from the game.