Lambeau Field at night before the Green Bay Packers played the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game November 9, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions square off against the Green Bay Packers in a Sunday Night Football showdown on Local 4.

Follow live score updates and live chat with Local 4′s Hobie Artigue during the game below: