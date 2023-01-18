Feel the Bern: Can’t the Lions next season start tomorrow?

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Jamaal Williams #30 of the Detroit Lions rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have been a source of comfort and dismay to football fans in this area for decades. And much of the time, almost all of the time, its been dismay.

But recently comfort has raised its beautiful head. Comfort in the fact that for the moment, the Lions appear to be on the right track. They could be leaving the land of the league’s most famous punchlines and heading to nirvana.

Like most people everyone wants to believe that the pathetic ludicrous days of the Lions are behind them. That they have found the magic potion with the head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

And why not? They proved their point with their win in Green Bay in a game which they had absolutely nothing to play for. The only goal was to ruin the Packer’s playoff hopes. Mission accomplished!

Right now the only subject people in this town want to talk about are the Lions. That can happen when you show a pulse of positivity. They started 1-6 and proceeded to win 8 of their last 10 to finish 9-8. Lions fans would have given their left arm for a 9-8 record during the Matt Patricia or Matt Millen days. (note to self, do not hire any front office people for the Lions whose first name is Matt).

Now the toughest part is the wait. The wait for next season. There’s the draft and free agency, but its the wait for the kickoff next September that is difficult.

The best thing you can do is stay calm, stay level and continue to drink the Kool-Aid. Hopefully the taste of 2023 will be better than the past!