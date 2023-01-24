Feel the Bern: Why this Sunday is one of the greatest days in all of sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) cheers during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won 27-20.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

This Sunday is one of the great days in all of sports. We thought that last weekend would be one of the great days but the NFL divisional playoff games turned out to be a real meh.

The Giants, the Jaguars and the Bills barely showed a pulse. The Cowboys showed a pulse, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the San Francisco 49ers. So, we get another chance this Sunday with two title games.

First out of the box the eagles host the Niners. Philly is favored by 2 1/2. Everyone has been very shaky about the eagles because of QB Jaylen Hurts. He injured his shoulder, and no one knew how he’d do against the giants. He was great! End of story. And his shoulder is fine because the eagles had seven running plays for him. In the first half!

And that will be followed by the Chiefs hosting the Bengals. Cincinnati is favored by 2 1/2 and remember the game is in Kansas City. But QB Patrick Mahomes of KC has a high ankle sprain. He says he’s playing. His coach says he’s playing. Everyone says he’s playing. But will he be as effective with his legs with that injury? Plus, Cincinnati has been red hot with joe burrow.

So, what’s going to happen? The eagles will beat the Niners and get a spot in the Super Bowl. And they will face the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals beat the Chiefs in KC last season for a trip to the big game and they’ll do the same this year. Let’s says Eagles 17, Niners 9. And the Bengals beat the chiefs, 28-17. Championship Sunday is just around the corner.