25-year-old who played for Detroit Lions last season dies, team announces

Jessie Lemonier #52 of the Detroit Lions gets set against the Denver Broncos during an NFL game at Empower Field At Mile High on December 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

DETROIT – A 25-year-old who played for the Detroit Lions during the 2021 season has died, the team confirmed Thursday.

Jessie Lemonier appeared in seven games for the Lions last season, making 15 tackles, eight solo tackles, and 1.5 sacks. He spent just one year in Detroit after playing for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the team said in a statement Thursday (Jan. 26). “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Lemonier was born in Florida in 1997 and attended Liberty University.