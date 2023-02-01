Feel the Bern: Tom Brady has retired -- for real this time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to spectators after an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Rams 16-13. Brady become the first player in NFL history with over 100,000 career passing yards. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Everyone woke up this morning to the news that Tom Brady has finally decided to retire. Now everyone is trying to figure out -- why now? Why not stick to your word from exactly one year ago when you first retired, only to unretire 40 days later?

No one can get inside the mind of Tom Brady but there are several things that one can see. This is the greatest football player in the history of. The sport. Case closed. You can’t even make an argument for anyone else.

At the age of 45 he’s done. And you must think that’s terrific because at the age of 45, one massive hit from a charging linebacker could ruin you for the rest of your life. Plus, at this point in life, Brady finds himself a single parent. And after all that time he gave to football, there’s probably a feeling it’s time to give that attention to his three kids.

Tom Brady always carried a chip on his shoulder. He was Michigan’s starting QB only to lose the job and regain it later when they won the Orange Bowl. Big chip there. 6th round draft pick, another sizeable chip. Brady had so many chips in his career you thought he was Frito Lays.

As a fan you should be happy that Brady is saying goodbye while he’s healthy enough to do it. Appreciate all he gave to the sport and appreciate how he carried himself on and off the field. And remember this…there will never be another Tom Brady in our lifetime.

We were all lucky to witness his greatness.